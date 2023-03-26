KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Traffic on Interstate 81 was diverted Sunday night following a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor trailer.

Kingsport police responded to the scene on southbound I-81 just north of Exit 63, the Airport Parkway exit, according to a written statement.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation responded to assist to detours. Initially both southbound lanes were blocked and later, northbound traffic was also diverted. Southbound traffic was diverted at Exit 69, according to TDOT.

Due to the serious nature of the crash, the K.P.D. Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

No further details involving the crash were immediately available.