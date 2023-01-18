 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russell dispatcher, deputy recognized for life-saving action

LEBANON, Va. — Russell County this week recognized the efforts of a sheriff’s deputy and emergency dispatcher to save the life of a Honaker woman.

On Jan, 16, dispatcher Nicola Phillips received a call regarding a 33-year-old woman who was unresponsive and began talking an adult at the scene how to provide CPR. In a few minutes, Deputy Diane White arrived and took over performing CPR, according to a statement from Sheriff Steve Dye’s office.

Shortly after beginning CPR, respiratory, heart functions and pulse were reestablished. Members of the New Garden Rescue Squad then continued additional emergency first aid. The patient was stabilized and transported to the Russell County Hospital.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

