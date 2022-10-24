 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed Thursday was an Abingdon resident

crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

An man was killed Thursday evening when he was struck by a car while walking on a road in the Abingdon area of Washington County, Virginia.

The fatal pedestrian crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. on Route 670/Green Springs Church Road, less than a mile west of Route 658/Lombardy Lane.

Larry J. Hackney, 54, of Abingdon, was walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 with his back to traffic when he was struck from behind by a 2018 Mercedes C300. Hackney, who was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 64-year-old Abingdon woman, was not injured in the crash. No charges were filed in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.

