DAMASCUS, Va. — Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal car crash that occurred on Saturday at 11:14 p.m. in Washington County, Virginia.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 58 (Jeb Stuart Highway) about a quarter-mile east of State Route 787, according to a written statement.

A 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 when it struck a 2014 Subaru Impreza traveling east.

The driver of the Chrysler, Jerry T. Vanhuss, 47, of Damascus, Virginia, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Subaru, Ashton Barry, 18, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.