One person was killed and another injured in two vehicle crash Monday morning in Washington County, Virginia.

At 7:46 a.m., on Feb. 27, Virginia State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on state Route 647 (Old Jonesboro Road) just north of state Route 654, according to a written statement.

Anna M. McKnight, 20, of Saint Paul, Virginia, died at the scene of the crash

She was wearing only the lap belt portion of the seatbelt.

A 2020 Dodge Charger driven by McKnight was traveling north on Route 647 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the statement.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jeffrey A. Frye, 54, of Sinks Grove, West Virginia, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.