Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Wise County that claimed the life of a Pound, Va., man.

The crash occurred April 22, at 12:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 23, a mile north of Route 823.

A 2018 Harley-Davidson FLT and a 2013 Harley-Davidson XL1200 were traveling north on Route 23 when a 2019 Cadillac XT5 crossed in front of them as it was turning into the southbound lanes of Route 23. The motorcycles could not avoid striking the Cadillac in the side, according to a police statement.

Edgar F. Martin Jr., 45, of Pound, Virginia, was operating the 2018 Harley-Davidson and was transported to Norton Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Eric S. Moore, 49, of Abingdon, Virginia, was operating the 2013 Harley-Davidson and was transported to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Cadillac, Bernice F. Grubb, 79, of Jenkins, Kentucky, was transported to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Grubb was cited for reckless driving — failure to yield the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.