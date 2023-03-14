One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash last week in Tazewell County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Mary La Perla, 42, of Oakwood, Va., died at the scene.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Route 637 (Limestone Road). State Police responded at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

A 2022 Toyota Corolla, driven by Le Perla, was attempting to make a left turn from Limestone Road onto Route 460 when it pulled into the path of a southbound 2002 Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma couldn’t avoid the Corolla and struck it on the driver side. The Corolla continued through the intersection and came to rest in the northbound lanes of Route 460. Debris from the crash then struck a northbound 2019 Ford F-150, according to the police statement.

La Perla was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Tacoma, Jeffrey T. Barnett, 45, of Cedar Bluff, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, Bascom K. Shelton, 53, of Richlands, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.