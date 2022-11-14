Missing person case enters fourth week

A missing woman last seen in Damascus nearly a month ago has yet to be located. Her family is asking the public for help.

According to the Damascus Police Department, Michelle (Shelly) Lynn Trivett, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 21, leaving the Riverside Place Apartments. On Nov. 2, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office joined the case and has conducted interviews and done searches via ground, air and water without any revelations so far, according to Criminal Investigations Capt. Christopher Hazelwood.

“Everything that we know possibly that we can do, we are doing it,” Hazelwood said. “Anytime we get a new lead, we run it down. We’ve put a lot of man hours in it.”

On the night of her disappearance, Trivett, 48, had purportedly gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, who was captured on camera with Trivett that night, according to Sheriff Blake Andis and Trivett’s mother, Christina Hand.

Hand said Trivett stopped by her aunt’s residence at the Riverside Place Apartments after getting off work the night she went missing, but ended up leaving without her personal belongings, including her coat, cigarettes and cell phone, she said.

Members of Trivett’s family, who say they love her and just want her home, ask members of the public to come forward with anything that could be helpful in the investigation.

“If anybody knows anything, no matter how big or how small, how bad or how good, reach out to the [authorities],” Hand said.

“We're working on it,” Andis assured. “We’re just not getting any kind of productive leads on it yet.”

Trivett, also known as Shelly, is described as being 5’6’’ with brown hair, brown eyes and a mole under her right eye. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Damascus Police Department at (276) 475-3341 ext. 2 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 676-6000.