featured top story

Man wounded in Saturday morning shooting still in hospital

The victim of a Saturday morning shooting in Bristol, Virginia, remains at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Police in Bristol, Virginia, have made no arrest in the case but do have “a person of interest” said. Lt. Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

On Saturday, police were attending to another situation at Eastridge Apartments off Portsmouth Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building, Crawford said.

“They heard the shot and knew exactly where it was coming from,” Crawford added.

The shooting victim is a 31-year-old man from Johnson City, Tennessee, and had apparently been with the alleged shooter earlier at another location, Crawford said.

“There could have been an argument that preceded this,” Crawford said. “The victim had multiple gunshot wounds.”

The case remains under investigation.

