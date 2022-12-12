Man killed in Friday crash

An Independence, Virginia man has died after a crash on Route 21 in Wytheville, Virginia Friday.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Larry H. Woods, 68, of Independence died at the scene of the Friday afternoon crash when his 1998 Nissan Frontier crossed the centerline of the roadway while traveling north and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala. The Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 2:07 p.m. on Route 21, a half mile south of C.C. Camp Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Whitney A. Cheeks, 30, of Rural Retreat, Virginia was transported for treatment of minor injuries. Jessica L. Mimm, 37, who was a passenger in the Chevrolet Impala was also transported for the treatment of minor injuries. Both Cheeks and Mimm were wearing seat belts.

The release said Woods was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.