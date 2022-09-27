Man dies after farm tractor was hit

A Crockett, Virginia, man is dead after the tractor he was riding on was hit from behind Wednesday in Wytheville, Virginia.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Charles R. Cregger, 59, of Crockett, Virginia was ejected from his Ford farm tractor and died at the scene. The tractor was pulling a corn chopper while traveling south on Route 674 when it was hit in the rear by a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

The driver of the Pathfinder, Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, Virginia, suffered minor injuries in the crash. According to the press release, Jones was not wearing a seat belt.

The VSP release says charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.