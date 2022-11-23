Lebanon man apparently killed in officer-involved shooting

A Lebanon, Virginia, man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night between Chilhowie and Glade Spring.

According to information from the Virginia State Police, Travis W. Fields, 39, with a last known address of Lebanon, Virginia, was apparently killed by gunfire from Washington County deputies after he allegedly fired a shot at them.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis has asked the Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

The incident began with deputies and state troopers finding a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu that had crashed into the guardrail leading from Lee Highway to Interstate 81 at Exit 32 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. When authorities arrived on the scene, an adult female passenger and a dog were in the car but Fields, who was reportedly driving the vehicle had left the scene of the crash.

As the deputies began to search the immediate area for the driver, a gunshot rang out approximately 20 yards away from them.

The deputies returned fire.

Fields was found deceased approximately 20 yards away at the woods edge. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Fields’ remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The adult female passenger and dog were assessed at the scene for injuries and released.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating the matter.