Kentucky man dies following Wise County crash

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Arnold Howell, 69, was transported to Norton Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Howell was wearing a seat belt.

Howell’s Cadillac Deville was traveling east on Route 23 close to a quarter mile west of Route 606 at around 11:59 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.