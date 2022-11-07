 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Kentucky man dies following Wise County crash

  • 0
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Wellington, Kentucky man died following a Thursday, Nov. 3 single-vehicle crash in Wise County.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Arnold Howell, 69, was transported to Norton Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Howell was wearing a seat belt.

Howell’s Cadillac Deville was traveling east on Route 23 close to a quarter mile west of Route 606 at around 11:59 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk bans impersonation' accounts on Twitter

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts