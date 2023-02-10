A Kentucky man is facing charges following a pursuit that began in Kentucky and ended in Buchanan County.

Bradley S. Pinion, 28, of Mouthcard, Kentucky, is charged with felony counts of eluding law enforcement, destruction of property and abduction plus a misdemeanor charge of trespassing, according to a statement from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say on Thursday night Buchanan County deputies became involved with a vehicle pursuit that was initiated by the Kentucky State Police.

At about 9 p.m., the pursuit came into Buchanan County on U.S. Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State Police picked up and continued the pursuit of a gray 2010 Honda Accord east on Route 460 to the Harmon area, and then turned and went back west on RT 460. A county vehicle was struck by the pursued vehicle resulting in minor damage. The pursuit ended in the Big Rock area when the suspect vehicle went over an embankment.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to Buchanan General Hospital and then transferred to a Pikeville area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the occupants was not immediately available, according to the statement.

An investigation revealed that Pinion was wanted out of Buchanan County for probation violation as a result of a previous narcotics charge.

Further investigation and lab analysis will be conducted on items and paraphernalia found inside the vehicle. If it is found to be illegal narcotics, more charges will follow, according to the statement.

The passenger of the vehicle was not charged in this incident.