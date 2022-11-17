Icy roads may have been a factor in fatal Tazewell County crash

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Tazewell County Thursday morning.
According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the initial crash occurred at around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401 when a pick-up truck and an SUV collided. The driver of the pick-up truck exited the vehicle and was struck by a third vehicle.
Icy roads are being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash. The identities of the person killed or the other people involved in the crash have not been released. The accident remains under investigation