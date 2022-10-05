Hurley High closed for repairs; classes relocated

Hurley High School students are moving back where they began their education — at the combined elementary/middle school in the remote community in Buchanan County, Virginia.

This move on Monday comes after a mysterious fire erupted in the ceiling of the 53-year-old Hurley High School around noon on Tuesday.

“The custodians noticed some coming from the ceiling,” Hurley Higher school Principal Pam Tester said Wednesday.

Cause of the fire in the storage room of the concession area remains under investigation, Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts said.

Hurley High School’s 217 students in grades 8-12 were moved to the nearby middle school on Tuesday. But high school classes are cancelled for the rest of this week to allow staff time to turn the second floor of the elementary/middle school into high school classroom space, Hibbitts said.

‘It’s just like being at home but being at a different building,” Tester said.

The high school building is expected to be closed for about a month to make repairs, Tester said.

Flood-prone Hurley sits in the western portion of Buchanan County, about 22 miles from the nearest four-lane highway at Grundy, Virginia.

“Our little community has been through it,” Tester said. “And now with the fire at the school, you think when is enough? But, you thank God that everyone got out safe.”