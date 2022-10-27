Human remains found at South Holston Lake

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a call Thursday morning regarding the discovery of human remains at South Holston Lake.

SCSO Captain Jeremiah Lane explained the remains of an adult human were found at the Observation Knob Park's boat ramp and have been taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensics Center in Johnson City as part of an ongoing investigation.

"Human remains have been located at the Observation Knob boat ramp. At this time, Sullivan County sheriff's officers responded, had the TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) assisting with the investigation of the human remains and the medical examiner's office and coroner's responded, and the body has been transported to the medical examiner's office in Johnson City," Lane said.

Lane ensured there is no threat to the public and pointed out that a dive team has been deployed to search for evidence.

"As of right now, there is no known threat to the public," Lane said. "We have dive team members in the lake looking to see if there's any kind of evidence or anything that can be found there."

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division, with special agents from the TBI assisting.

In a written statement, Christopher Ihrke, the Observation Knob Park director, told seasonal campers and park guests the park is safe.

"We want to assure our community and our park guests that we believe the park is safe and secure. We will work closely with the sheriff's department to help them with their investigation in any way that we can," Ihrke stated.