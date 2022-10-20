 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gas leak blamed for September house explosion

Bristol Va House Explosion

Bristol Virginia Fire Department unstacks hot debris across the yard from the house explosion Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. - Investigators have determined a gas leak caused an explosion that leveled a house on Booher Springs Road earlier this year.

At about 9:45 a.m., on Sept. 10, a home in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road exploded. Fire officials said no one was home and no one was injured. A nearby home was also damaged and emergency officials said reports of the blast were heard miles away.

Firefighters are beginning to investigate the cause of an explosion of a home in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road that left a large field of debris throughout the neighborhood.

Bristol Virginia Fire Department investigators concluded "this explosion and fire was most likely a result of a leak somewhere in the LP gas line that entered the house on the basement corner and continued to build-up until the gas found an ignition source and resulted in an explosion within the structure, blowing everything up and out of the basement area," according to the report.

"Due to the destructive nature of the blast, investigators could not determent the exact ignition source nor could they positively identify the leak in the gas line. This is the most likely cause and effect due to ruling out other causes," the report concluded.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

0 Comments
