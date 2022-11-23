Firefighters rescue man from house fire

Bristol, Virginia firefighters rescued a man from a burning house at 1404 Norway Street Tuesday night.

According to a press release from Bristol, Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, one occupant of the home was able to escape the structure and tell firefighters a person was still trapped inside the blaze that was reported around 10:09 p.m.

Crews stretched a hose line down to the basement of the home where they located and extinguished the source of the fire. With no visibility due to smoke, firefighters crawled on hands and knees to extinguish the fire and locate the victim.

Firefighters found an adult male victim near the rear of the basement by a garage door. Fire crews worked to raise the garage door and remove the victim. They found him to be suffering from smoke inhalation but still alive.

The man was transported by ambulance to Bristol Regional Medical Center. The other occupant of the house who had escaped on their own was suffering from smoke inhalation and chest pains and was also transported to the hospital.

The fire is currently considered to be accidental. The origin of the fire was in basement. The cause is undetermined. The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 damage to the house and contents.