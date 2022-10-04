 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire erupts at Hurley High School

HURLEY, Va. — A fire erupted Tuesday around noon at Hurley High School, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the students were evacuated and sent to the middle school, police said. One person was taken to local hospital.

“I’m thankful for the first responders and administrators who helped Hurley High students evacuate safely today, and am keeping the staff member who was injured in my prayers," U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said in a written statement. "I will continue to monitor this situation closely as we learn more about what started this fire, and will keep doing all that I can to ensure our communities have the resources they need to respond to these kinds of emergencies as quickly as possible.”

Knox Creek Fire Department, Knox Creek Rescue Service, Slate Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Grundy Fire Department and Russell Prater Fire Department helped fight the fire.

