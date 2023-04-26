BRISTOL, Va. — Firefighters from both Bristols battled an early morning blaze Wednesday that destroyed a home on the Virginia side.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4:30 a.m. As crews were responding they reported over the radio that flames were visible from several blocks away, according to a written statement. First arriving crews found a one story house fully involved.

Bristol Virginia firefighters received immediate assistance from Bristol Tennessee. Crews worked together to extinguish the fire and they attempted to search the house for potential victims.

Due to the extent of the fire damage and the unstable structure, crews were limited in their efforts to search the house. Portions near the front of the house collapsed. Crews knocked down the main fire and then transitioned to an aerial ladder in order to deploy an elevated master stream.

There were no injuries reported and the house appears to be a total loss. There did not appear to be any electrical service to the house. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.