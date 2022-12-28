Fire damages gaming center, but operations go on

ABINGDON, Va. — Randy Callahan sighed as he examined the smoke damage Wednesday at the Appalachian Events & Gaming Center in Abingdon, Virginia.

“It’s just a mess,” Callahan, the director of the center, said. “The entire back section of our building was damaged with smoke.”

Fire struck the heating system at the center at some point prior to 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Callahan.

“Apparently, the fire had been going for a long time,” he said.

Firefighters from departments in Abingdon and Meadowview battled the blaze for a couple of hours as Tuesday melted into Wednesday, finally wrapping up around 1:30 a.m., Callahan said.

“This place was fully engulfed when I arrived here last night,” Callahan said. “It was fully engulfed — flames and smoke.”

On Wednesday, operations resumed at the center for that night’s bingo game, as well as distributing food in the Virginia Ballroom.

On Thursday, Callahan said the center had full intentions to deliver its “Meals on Wheels”-style food deliveries to Washington County residents.

Still, Callahan remained busy — up all night and day — dealing with the smoke damage at the center, as well as talking to inspectors and insurance representatives.

“The power is not on the entire back half of the building,” Callahan said.

The smoke smell remained apparent Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s probably going to cost about $500,000 to restore it,” Callahan said.

That includes replacing the HVAC system, replacing ceilings, cleaning rooms and replacing furniture.

Callahan pointed to the charred remains of the HVAC system.

“It probably froze up,” he said. “It can’t be repaired, because it’s melted to the ground.”