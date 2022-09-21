Dead body found on river bank in Buchanan County

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to a deceased person found on the bank of the Levisa river Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the river bank of the Levisa River at around 7:30 a.m. just west of the town of Grundy, Virginia where the body of a deceased male was found.

The victim has been identified, but his name will be withheld until notification to his next of kin.

According to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office there are no signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting in the investigation.