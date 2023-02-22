A Castlewood woman died as a result of injuries suffered in a traffic accident late Monday.

Machelle Brouillard, 64, died at the scene of a single-vehicle accident that occurred just before midnight in Russell County, according to the Virginia State Police.

At 11:47 p.m. on Feb. 20, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on state Route 71, a half-mile south of state Route 611, according to a written statement.

A 1993 Toyota Corolla was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

Brouillard, the driver, died at the scene. A passenger, Rosetta R. Horton, 24, of Castlewood, was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Neither were wearing seatbelts, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.