Crash claims life of Bristol, Virginia man

A single vehicle crash on Campground Road has claimed the life of a Bristol, Virginia man.
Jackie E. Mayo, 48, of Bristol, Virginia died at the scene of a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash.
According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash Campground Road in Washington County, Virginia 1.5 miles north of Island Road Tuesday at 7:13 a.m. A 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Mayo was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.