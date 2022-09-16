 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash claims life of Bristol, Virginia man

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A single vehicle crash on Campground Road has claimed the life of a Bristol, Virginia man.

Jackie E. Mayo, 48, of Bristol, Virginia died at the scene of a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash Campground Road in Washington County, Virginia 1.5 miles north of Island Road Tuesday at 7:13 a.m. A 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.

Mayo was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

