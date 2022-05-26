Cedar Bluff woman killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle rider from Cedar Bluff, Virginia, died Wednesday as the result of a wreck in Russell County.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, at 12:47 p.m. on Wednesday, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 19 just north of State Route 782.

A 2022 CF Moto motorcycle was traveling north on Route 19 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The operator, Brittany C. Cooper, 29, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, died at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.