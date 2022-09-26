Blountville man dies following motorcycle crash

A Blountville, Tennessee man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10.
According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Carl W. Marco, 76, of Blountville, Tennessee, was traveling east on Route 58 riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide when it ran off the left side of the road and into the median. The motorcycle then struck a ditch and overturned. Marco was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Marco was transported to Johnson City Medical Center where he died Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The crash remains under investigation.