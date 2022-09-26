 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Blountville man dies following motorcycle crash

  • 0
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Blountville, Tennessee man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Carl W. Marco, 76, of Blountville, Tennessee, was traveling east on Route 58 riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide when it ran off the left side of the road and into the median. The motorcycle then struck a ditch and overturned. Marco was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Marco was transported to Johnson City Medical Center where he died Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia and Venezuela to reopen borders

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts