Authorities release identity of body found in Buchanan County

Buchanan County officials have identified a body found on the bank of the Levisa River Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was identified as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. The release said foul play is not suspected.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

Authorities reported finding the body early Wednesday morning but did not release an identity until the next of kin was notified.

The case remains under investigation.