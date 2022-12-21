Authorities recover body in Damascus

Authorities have recovered a body from a wooded area in Damascus, Virginia.

According to a press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered Wednesday. Who found the body, how it was found or details about the gender, age or condition of the body were not revealed.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Virginia, for an autopsy and identification.

No further details of the ongoing investigation are being released.