BRISTOL, Tenn. — Accellacare of Bristol held an open house and ribbon cutting with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

The clinical research organization located on West State Street welcomed the community through its doors to share information about its clinical research opportunities. Bristol, Tennessee, Vice Mayor Mark Hutton and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart each commended Accellacare staff Thursday for the impactful work they do in helping advance innovation in the health care field.

“This is not brand new [but] what we are excited to celebrate with them today are some new clinical trials that are going to be life-changing for many people,” Rhinehart said. “To have that right here in our community in Bristol is pretty phenomenal ... This will touch people all across the country and the world – this is real impactful work that you all are doing.”

Shai Perry, site manager for Accellacare of Bristol, said that Thursday’s event was important for the site to reintroduce itself to the Bristol community after its network changed names in 2020.

Perry said they specialize in internal medicine and family practice-based research by participating in studies on vaccines, diabetes, cardiovascular health, obesity and migraines, among other conditions. They also do device trials, such as one they recently completed for a PCR test for COVID and flu, she said.

Perry said that the impact of their work is huge and pointed to their work with vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic that enrolled 400 people locally.

“Anyone that has ever taken a prescription medication has benefited from clinical research, because every prescription medication has had to go through clinical trials and that whole process to get that drug on the market,” Perry said.

Accellacare is a global clinical research network and is part of ICON, which calls itself the world’s largest clinical research organization.