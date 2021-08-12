About 2,200 new cases diagnosed in region over past seven days

About 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed across this region over the past seven days, and the current surge is responsible for over 2,900 active cases in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties.
The number of new cases in those counties rose from 962 last week to more than 1,600 in the past seven days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Of the 2,903 cases currently classified as active, nearly 700 are in Sullivan County and nearly 500 are in Washington County, Tennessee.
Current levels are comparable to late January and far exceed the spring peak levels reported during a surge in March and April.
Ballad Health reported the region’s seven-day COVID testing positivity rate was 15.4%, but every Northeast Tennessee county but one was above that. Carter, Hamblen and Cocke counties were all well above 20% positivity and Hawkins County was at 19.8%. That equates to about one in five people tested for COVID-19 got a positive result during the past week.
Sullivan and Washington counties were above 17% while Tennessee’s statewide average was 16.1%.
Those percentage rates are comparable to the peak period of December 2020 and January 2021, when Ballad Health was treating more than 300 COVID patients in its hospitals and about 200 more at home.
Only rural Johnson County’s 15.2% was below the regional average.
The other measurable increase was in the average number of new cases per day over the past 14 days. Sullivan County added about 53 new cases daily over the past two weeks compared to 17.9 during the previous two weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Washington County in Tennessee added nearly 39 new cases per day over the past two weeks compared to 15 per day over the previous two weeks, state figures show.
The Virginia Department of Health issues testing positivity figures for its health districts. All three from Southwest Virginia were above the statewide 7.5% mark, with Mount Rogers and LENOWISCO checking in at 10.5% and Cumberland Plateau at 7.8%.
Wythe and Washington counties reported 100 and 95 new cases, respectively, during the past seven days — compared to 65 and 41, respectively, during the past week. The city of Bristol diagnosed 34 new cases in the past week compared to 21 the week before.
Virginia does not track active cases, but using the number of new cases diagnosed within the past 14 days, that’s 860 new cases across 10 counties and two cities in far Southwest Virginia since July 29.
There have been 19 COVID deaths during the past week compared to 13 and 12 the two previous weeks, according to Ballad Health. COVID deaths remained in the single digits every week in June and through most of July.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC