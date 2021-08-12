About 2,200 new cases diagnosed in region over past seven days

The other measurable increase was in the average number of new cases per day over the past 14 days. Sullivan County added about 53 new cases daily over the past two weeks compared to 17.9 during the previous two weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Washington County in Tennessee added nearly 39 new cases per day over the past two weeks compared to 15 per day over the previous two weeks, state figures show.

The Virginia Department of Health issues testing positivity figures for its health districts. All three from Southwest Virginia were above the statewide 7.5% mark, with Mount Rogers and LENOWISCO checking in at 10.5% and Cumberland Plateau at 7.8%.

Wythe and Washington counties reported 100 and 95 new cases, respectively, during the past seven days — compared to 65 and 41, respectively, during the past week. The city of Bristol diagnosed 34 new cases in the past week compared to 21 the week before.

Virginia does not track active cases, but using the number of new cases diagnosed within the past 14 days, that’s 860 new cases across 10 counties and two cities in far Southwest Virginia since July 29.

There have been 19 COVID deaths during the past week compared to 13 and 12 the two previous weeks, according to Ballad Health. COVID deaths remained in the single digits every week in June and through most of July.

