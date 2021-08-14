 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About 100 people join for South Holston Lake cleanup
0 comments

About 100 people join for South Holston Lake cleanup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. — About 100 people helped clean up South Holston Lake on Saturday.

Keep Bristol Beautiful and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce held its annual cleanup at the lake. CEO and Executive Director Beth Rhinehart said lots of giant Styrofoam was collected from the lake, more than usual.

“We had a lady tell us that in general the lake has been relatively clean this year, and they don’t see much trash in any of the coves,” she said. “There are some areas that have more but not overall.”

The chamber’s partnership with local marinas was “very important” for the collection, Rhinehart said. Many boaters participated, and a trash barge floated along the lake to collect along the route.

At last count Saturday evening, Rhinehart said more than 100 bags of trash returned to checkpoints, which were set up at Observation Knob, the 421 bridge and marinas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near

Watch Now: Related Video

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near

Watch Now: Related Video

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID
Local News

Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID

Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts