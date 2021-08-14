About 100 people join for South Holston Lake cleanup

BRISTOL, Tenn. — About 100 people helped clean up South Holston Lake on Saturday.

Keep Bristol Beautiful and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce held its annual cleanup at the lake. CEO and Executive Director Beth Rhinehart said lots of giant Styrofoam was collected from the lake, more than usual.

“We had a lady tell us that in general the lake has been relatively clean this year, and they don’t see much trash in any of the coves,” she said. “There are some areas that have more but not overall.”

The chamber’s partnership with local marinas was “very important” for the collection, Rhinehart said. Many boaters participated, and a trash barge floated along the lake to collect along the route.

At last count Saturday evening, Rhinehart said more than 100 bags of trash returned to checkpoints, which were set up at Observation Knob, the 421 bridge and marinas.