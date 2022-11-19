Abingdon woman works to feed, minister to inmates

DAMASCUS, Va.—— Linda Austin has been called to serve the underserved.

For more than a decade, the Abingdon, Virginia, volunteer has directed the Hands and Feet Ministry, a jail and prison ministry based in Damascus that serves a group of people often forgotten and invisible in the community.

Reaching inmates behind bars, the local ministry is offering hope for the holidays this year.

For the first time since 2019- — before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic- — the non-profit ministry will deliver Christmas meals and gift bags to as many as 725 inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex and Annex, a facility for incarcerated men in Mountain City, Tennessee, outside of Damascus.

The meals will be delivered on five separate evenings from Dec. 3 to Dec. 21.

“The holidays are difficult times of the year for so many, especially those who are incarcerated. This time of the year amplifies their loneliness and separation from their families,” Austin said.

The ministry began in 2008 when the chaplain at the prison asked Austin, who was inquiring about serving at the prison, if she would prepare a Christmas banquet for a unit of 128 men at the facility. Her friend Susan Seymore, who also felt a calling to help, was on board for starting the ministry.

“We ended up providing meals for two units, delivering 300 meals that year,” Austin said.

The organization has provided at least two banquets every year for the facility in Mountain City since 2008.

During the pandemic when banquets were canceled, the volunteers came up with another way to impact the inmates by making more than 1,500 gift bags for the inmates, each bag accompanied with a note and prayer.

“We wanted them to know we are thinking of them and praying for them,” Austin said. “As hard as it was for us during the quarantine, you can imagine being shut away from everybody.”

Since then, it’s grown into a community effort that requires dozens of volunteers. Local churches and individuals donate to the ministry, making it possible to purchase large amounts of ingredients for the meals.

Austin said she was delighted when the organization got the green light from the prison this year that they could resume the program after COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted.

Preparations are already underway for this year’s banquets.

A friend of the ministry in Damascus makes cupcakes; Damascus Diner provides green beans; Food City furnishes chicken tenders and mac and cheese; and Austin makes Asian slaw. It’s all paid for by donations to the ministry.

“I’ve got the preparation of the slaw down to a science,” laughed Austin. “I can make 300 servings in an hour.”

A box trailer for transporting the hot and cold meals was purchased with donations received in 2019 when a family lost their son to an overdose after being released from prison.

“Nick’s picture and story are on the back of the trailer with an 800 number to call if struggling with addictions,” said Austin. “We use the trailer in his memory.”

Thinking, praying

for them

During the years, Austin has coordinated the banquets, recruited volunteers, and pitched in to do the cooking, but probably one of the most gratifying experiences happens behind the bars.

Each Christmas, Austin joins two dozen or more volunteers decked out in holiday colors and a lot of holiday spirit to share.

“We form a tunnel at the entrance into the Visitation Gallery as the inmates come through. We shout Merry Christmas and some of them shake our hands or give us a high five. They are very appreciative.”

This year’s services will include a Christmas message by Mark Estepp, the lead pastor at New Collective Church, and Nick Shortridge, pastor at Valley View Freewill Baptist Church. The evenings also will include live music.

“A lot of the men are not men of faith,” Austin said. “They don’t attend church in the facility. They come for the food and gift bags. But, during the service, we talk about the birth of Jesus, our Savior. For many of the men it’s the first realization of who Jesus is and many of them give their lives to the Lord. Sometimes at the end of a services if we have time, I ask the men to sing to us. It’s amazing to hear all those male voices singing. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The ministry also offers new believers classes and baptism services to help the inmates grow spiritually.

Ongoing Bible studies and services are offered by the ministry four to five times each month at the facility.

A calling

When Austin founded the prison ministry, she was working as a paralegal and law firm administrator, witnessing the struggles people were going through, some of which resulted from drug addictions.

“My heart broke for so many of our clients. I saw the legal system from both sides,” she said.

Austin continues to work to inform and engage the community to understand, own, and address the epidemic of substance abuse and misuse.

Since 2019, Austin has served as executive director of the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition for Prevention and Treatment. The vision of the center is to provide safe, healthy, and prosperous communities with effective prevention, treatment, and recovery resources in Southwest Virginia.

Austin firmly believes she became a tool in God’s hand when she was asked to pray for a woman’s son who was serving time in the jail for drug offenses.

“I was very self-righteous at one point in my life,” Austin said with candor. “I was doing church and I got caught up in religion. But God took me to the woodshed and showed me I wasn’t loving people the way he commanded. I was picking and choosing who I loved.”

Austin said she ignored the last line of the Bible scripture in Matthew 25 that reads “for I was hungry and you gave me food; I was thirsty and you gave me drink; I was a stranger and you took me in; I was naked and you clothed me; I was sick and you visited me; I was in prison and you came to me.’

“I came to realize this inmate was no different than rest of us—-he just had different struggles,” Austin said. “I don’t know why God called me, but honestly, I think he did it for me. He certainly has changed my heart a lot through it and he has made me a better servant.”

Austin welcomes members of the community to volunteer with Hands and Feet Ministry. Volunteers must be 18 years or older, not have a relative housed at the facility, and not be on a visitation list of anyone housed there.

Hands and Feet Ministry also serves Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, primarily working with inmates who are reentering society.

Contact Linda Austin at lindaaustin1225@gmail.com to learn more.