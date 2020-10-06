Abingdon woman wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery

ABINGDON, Va. - An Abingdon woman won $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratch off ticket last month, a news release from the Virginia Lottery states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release states that Glenna Holmes originally went to Jimbo’s One Stop and Deli, 1151 Cummings Street, Abingdon to buy a snack, but bought a $500,000 Cash scratch off ticket game on a whim. The ticket just happened to be for the top prize, which there is only a one in 1.47 million chance of winning.

Holmes, claimed her prize on Sept. 21. Holmes is retired and plans to use her winnings to travel.

The news release states that Holmes is the first to claim the top prize for this specific scratch off game, and two more $500,000 prizes are yet unclaimed.