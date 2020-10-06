 Skip to main content
Abingdon woman wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery
Abingdon woman wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery

Glenna Holmes

Glenna Holmes of Abingdon won $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratch off ticket last month.

ABINGDON, Va. - An Abingdon woman won $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratch off ticket last month, a news release from the Virginia Lottery states.

The release states that Glenna Holmes originally went to Jimbo’s One Stop and Deli, 1151 Cummings Street, Abingdon to buy a snack, but bought a $500,000 Cash scratch off ticket game on a whim. The ticket just happened to be for the top prize, which there is only a one in 1.47 million chance of winning.

Holmes, claimed her prize on Sept. 21. Holmes is retired and plans to use her winnings to travel. 

The news release states that Holmes is the first to claim the top prize for this specific scratch off game, and two more $500,000 prizes are yet unclaimed. 

Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels
Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels

Jordan Richard had barely started his job as a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Southwestern Virginia Field Office, in September 2016, when he got hit with concerning news: freshwater mussels were dying in the Clinch River. Thousands, in multiple parts of the river.

