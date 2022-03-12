Abingdon woman native of Belarus, has family connections in Ukraine

ABINGDON, Va. — Alena Dubavaya, 31, remembers how every summer, her parents would drive her and her sister Hanna, from her native Belarus, where they worked, to Kyiv so she could spend time with her aunt Olga Mudra and the rest of her family in Ukraine.

“I would visit Kyiv pretty much once a year because both of my parents studied there in the early 80s,” the current Abingdon resident said. “It would be our connection point between my father dropping us off in Kyiv, and my aunt picking us up for summer to be in Ukraine.”

Both of Alena’s parents were born in Ukraine. However, after completing their studies in Kyiv, they were relocated by the USSR to Belarus to work at a meat plant. When she went to visit Ukraine, despite the subtle cultural differences, she always felt welcome.

“I grew up in Belarus. I was born in Belarus, and I have always spoken Russian. When I came there (to Ukraine), I always felt welcome and safe, and nobody ever told me like, Oh, we’re not going to serve you or talk to you here in Russian.”

Alena would not stay in Kyiv. She would visit her paternal grandparents in Luhansk and her maternal grandparents in the Dnipro region of Ukraine. There she remembers swimming in the water reservoir by the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been in the news recently because it is under siege by Russian troops.

“We could see the nuclear power plant from their window, and we would come there, to that water reservoir to swim and to sunbathe. I’ve spent every summer there. I have really deep, deep roots and appreciation for the land,” she said.

In 2015, around the time Alena met John Templeton, 40, who was born and raised in Abingdon, Virginia, at a techno festival that he was playing at in Detroit, Michigan, her aunt Olga, her cousin Viktoriya Mudra and her husband Oleksandr Herasimov and their daughter Eileen relocated from the Dnipro region to Kyiv.

Alena’s family opened a hair salon in Kyiv and saved up money to buy an apartment in the east side of the city, which was going through a renaissance.

“It (Kyiv) just, you know, had a feel of freedom and like the spirit of newness that was lacking, I would say, in Minsk or Moscow,” she said.

Alena and John have visited her aunt and family in Ukraine over the years, most recently this past summer, when they spent time in Kyiv, Odesa, and Lviv hanging out with their friends, going out to restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

One of the things John points out from their visits is that for many Ukrainians, the war with Russia has been going on since 2014, and recalled entering a bar in Lviv that had a wall with pictures of soldiers.

“First off, the door guy was a big barrel-chested guy with a beret and an assault rifle with bullets loaded around his chest like straight out of a Rambo movie,” John said. “When you go in, you have to say the password, Slava Ukraina, which means all glory to Ukraine. They had pictures of the people who are fighting on the front line on their wall.”

On the morning of Feb. 24, the lives of Olga, Viktoria, Oleksandr and Eileen, as well as the lives of countless other Ukrainians in Kyiv were turned upside down as they were woken up by the sounds of explosions hitting their city.

At the time when the first Russian rockets hit Kyiv, Viktoria was separated from their family on the other side of the Kyiv with a friend of hers, which is only crossable by a bridge that connects both sides of Kyiv.

“The only way to cross is by bridge, and it wasn’t working. So they stayed together and were hiding, pretty much spending every night in an underground parking garage sleeping in a car,” Alena said.

Alena said over the course of the first few days, Olga, Viktoria, and Oleksandr had discussions about what they should do.

“Do we leave? Do we stay? Well, I don’t want to leave because I don’t want to leave my business behind. What if there are looters?” Alena said of the deliberations of her family.

Olga did not want to go. She wanted to stay in her apartment, which she had only just bought.

“She was very resistant, but finally, they talked her into it,” Alena said.

She recounted the first part of her family’s difficult journey from Kyiv to Lviv. It took her family 16 hours on an icy, cold road to reach Chernobyl, where they were received by friends of friends who told them they could stay as long as they needed. She said her cousin felt uncomfortable imposing on total strangers and decided to reach out to family in western Ukraine instead, where they have been since.

“So they’re with a relative. Luckily she has rooms for everyone, and they are going to stay (in Ukraine) because my cousin did not want to leave without her husband [because all men between the ages of 18 to 60 in Ukraine are required to stay in Ukraine],” Alena explained.

Alena and John are expecting a baby, and in order to reduce stress, they have decided to limit their news intake and keep conversations about the conflict to a minimum. Of course, Alena, John and her sister Hanna, who lives in Maryland, have been in continuous contact with their family every day through the use of messaging apps.

For now, Lviv is safe. There is a curfew and searches. However, in the case the situation changes, John and Alena have been looking at what they can do.

“We’ve got the tiny house. If they need to come, we will bring them here,” John said. “My dad’s got a place on Jonesborough Road. But right now, they’re holding on.”

