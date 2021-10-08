Abingdon wins lawsuit filed by former town manager

ABINGDON, VA. — A federal jury sided with the town of Abingdon on Thursday in a lawsuit filed by former Town Manager Gregory Kelly, who sought more than $100,000 in severance pay.

Kelly, who served as town manager from Sept. 7, 2006, until his resignation on May 7, 2018, filed suit against the town in 2019. He claimed his supervisors, the Town Council and mayor created a hostile work environment and that his rights were violated under the Americans with Disabilities Act when the town did not provide accommodations for his high blood pressure, depression and anxiety. It also said that Kelly was promised a severance package of $110,464, which he never received.

“Mr. Kelly has been subjected to insults, invasions of privacy, disclosure of confidential information, and profane and obscene messages from Town leadership and has been publicly ridiculed and defamed on several occasions,” Kelly’s complaint states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A jury heard witness testimony during a three-day trial in Abingdon. After deliberating for one hour, the jury sided with the town.