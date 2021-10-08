 Skip to main content
Abingdon wins lawsuit filed by former town manager
Abingdon wins lawsuit filed by former town manager

ABINGDON, VA. — A federal jury sided with the town of Abingdon on Thursday in a lawsuit filed by former Town Manager Gregory Kelly, who sought more than $100,000 in severance pay.

Kelly, who served as town manager from Sept. 7, 2006, until his resignation on May 7, 2018, filed suit against the town in 2019. He claimed his supervisors, the Town Council and mayor created a hostile work environment and that his rights were violated under the Americans with Disabilities Act when the town did not provide accommodations for his high blood pressure, depression and anxiety. It also said that Kelly was promised a severance package of $110,464, which he never received.

“Mr. Kelly has been subjected to insults, invasions of privacy, disclosure of confidential information, and profane and obscene messages from Town leadership and has been publicly ridiculed and defamed on several occasions,” Kelly’s complaint states.

A jury heard witness testimony during a three-day trial in Abingdon. After deliberating for one hour, the jury sided with the town.

In his jury instructions, Judge James Jones said the issue in the case was whether Kelly was “not successful” in his service as town manager within the meaning of a contract contained in the minutes of a Town Council meeting on Sept. 7, 2006. He said if the jury verdict was in Kelly’s favor, he would be awarded the severance pay.

The suit originally also listed Mayor Wayne Craig as a defendant, but he was removed before trial. Craig served on Town Council when Kelly was town manager but did not become mayor until after Kelly left.

Craig and former Mayor Cathy Lowe served as witnesses for the defense while former employee Stacey Reichler, Kimberly Kingsley and Cecile Rosenbaum served as witnesses for the plaintiff. Kelly also testified, as did expert witness Dr. Alison Dawn Whitman, according to court records.

Reichler also has a pending lawsuit against the town of Abingdon that was filed in Roanoke City Circuit Court earlier this year. Reichler, who served as the town’s director for human resources from June 2015 to February 2020, claims that current Town Manager Jimmy Morani discriminated against some female employees and harassed them in the workplace. She is seeking $1 million in lost wages and damages, court costs, attorney’s fees and a jury trial.

Lowe was the mayor of Abingdon at the time of Kelly’s departure and when Kelly filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) concerning his treatment by the town.

