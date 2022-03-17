Abingdon Town Council OKs plan for analysis of Creeper Trail trestles

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Town Council approved a plan Wednesday to go forward with a bid to perform a structural engineering analysis on 15 trestles along the Virginia Creeper Trail.

The council approved a motion by Town Councilman Mike Owens to enter into negotiations with Prosim, an architectural and engineering firm with an office in Marion, Virginia.

Recently, the Town Council approved a plan to spend more than $1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to rehabilitate the trestles along the popular hiking trail.

Also on Wednesday, the Town Council approved a motion by Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch to improve sidewalks along Hutton Street and Rugby Terrace at Main Street.

This sidewalk is slated to replace what had been used for decades as a footpath and will likely be wider than normal sidewalks, Mayor Derek Webb explained.

“We had tried before to put a sidewalk there,” Webb said. “I know that’s a project that we’ve all been kind of waiting for.”

Webb expects the project, estimated to cost $175,550, to be complete by July 1.

In other business, the Town Council approved adding another representative to the Veterans Advisory Board.

Wednesday’s meeting marked the first for interim Town Manager Earl Mathers.

“It’s been a great first couple of weeks,” Mathers said. “I’ve been so warmly received that it’s been particularly gratifying to walk in the situation and just hit the ground running. And people are keeping me running.”

