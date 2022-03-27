Abingdon Town Council member dies

Abingdon Town Council member James “Scabbo” Anderson has died, less than two years after being elected in 2020.

Anderson was the first African American council member to serve on Abingdon’s Town Council.

“His election made history,” Former Mayor Cathy Lowe said. “It’s very unfortunate that he got sick, and didn’t get to serve his term.”

Anderson had been unable to attend meetings for the past several months, due to illness, Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb said.

“The council will definitely miss having Mr. Anderson seated alongside them,” Webb said. “We will truly miss his wealth of knowledge and experience that he brought to the council and his contribution to the community.”

Webb could not comment on how the council would seek a replacement to fill the vacant seat on the board.

Anderson was a retired teacher who campaigned on finishing the Abingdon Sports Complex. That complex is slated for a grand opening Saturday, April 9 — about two weeks after his death on Friday.

The councilman had also served on the Abingdon Planning Commission.

“Scabbo lived a life of service, and he is to be admired,” former Mayor Wayne Craig, 81, said.

Lowe has known Anderson for 40 years.

“He lived in his faith,” Lowe said. “And he believed that sports were the way for children to learn about life, and he actively participated in that. He always thought sports was good for kids.”

Now, Lowe wants to encourage other members of Abingdon’s African-American community to become involved in the town’s government.

“I just don’t want Scabbo’s legacy to be forgotten,” Lowe said. “For him to be elected overwhelmingly means that people in the community saw his value.”

