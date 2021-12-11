 Skip to main content
Abingdon Town Council approves formation of arts committee
ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council has approved forming a new committee for the arts but has left a proposed veterans board on the table — for now.

The new Abingdon Arts Commission, approved last week, will include five members, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

The commission is designed to organize how to promote and serve the arts community of Abingdon, which includes institutions like the Arts Depot, William King Museum of Art and the Barter Theatre.

Currently, the town is advertising for members to join the arts commission and may be able to appoint people as early as January, Morani said.

“I think it’s a great thing. Much needed,” said Town Council member Amanda Pillion.

Town Council has also considered establishing a Veterans Advisory Board, but must review this again with a second reading at its January meeting, Morani said.

This board, as proposed, would help recommend or advise veteran-related activities in the town, Morani said. “This is a town advisory board.”

Mayor Derek Webb said this proposed board could help raise funds for veteran-related activities across the town.

“We just don’t have one specialty for veterans and veterans’ functions,” he said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

