Abingdon struck by minor earthquake but no damage reported

ABINGDON, Va. — Adam Woodson woke up to a boom from an earthquake in Washington County, Virginia, Sunday morning.

“By my watch, it was 6:05 a.m.,” Woodson said. “It was really loud. It sounded like a real big thunderclap.

“There was a big crack and a big boom like a big thunder rumble.”

Woodson, 42, lives on Green Spring Road near South Holston Lake — about a mile from Creamery Drive. The area was determined by the United States Geological Survey as the epicenter of a 2.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred at 6:04 a.m. in rural Abingdon.

“Nothing broke. Nothing moved,” Woodson, the owner of The Damascus Brewery, said.

The earthquake occurred 2.8 miles below the earth’s surface, according to the USGS, said Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the emergency management coordinator for Washington County.

“We had a few calls this morning just when it was actually happening,” she said. “As of now, we haven’t had any reports of damage.

“In that same area, there were reports of sonic booms a couple of years ago, Kingsley-Varble said. “It was right after the Dollar General opened, and it actually cracked their floor there on Cleveland Road.”