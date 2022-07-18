 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS FESTIVAL
Arts, antiques & shows

Abingdon’s long-running Virginia Highlands Festival returns Friday through Sunday, July 31

  • Updated
Abingdon’s long-running Virginia Highlands Festival returns Friday for more than a week of arts, antiques and shows.

Arts and crafts will be shown along Main Street in Abingdon. The juried show features paintings, soap, pottery and jewelry from Friday through Sunday, July 31.

Antiques will be at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. There is also a vintage market, running Friday to July 31, with high-end collectibles.

An appearance by celebrity chef Ian Boden of Staunton, Virginia, will join some of his culinary friends when the Virginia Highlands Festival kicks off its 73rd annual festival with a food experience.

“When good friends call and say come do this, I say OK,” Boden said.

The kitchen will heat up when Boden and other celebrity chefs come together for a lively conversation about the breadth of food and people in Appalachia.

A Chef Chat will be held at Barter Theatre Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with moderator Ronni Lundy, a self-proclaimed rocker, writer and cornbread fundamentalist.

Concerts during this year’s festival include Departure: a Tribute to Journey Friday from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

The Band of Oz will play Friday, July 29 beginning at 7 p.m., at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

