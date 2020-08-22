Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits

ABINGDON, Va. — The town of Abingdon paid private vendors and contractors $480,643 in 2019, a 42% increase of roughly $142,000 over the previous year’s $338,537.52, according to an analysis of tax records by the Bristol Herald Courier and Washington County News.

The highest-paid vendor, earning $76,683, was Berkley Investments, which provided a search that resulted in hiring current Town Manager Jimmy Morani. Berkley’s services also included the salary and housing for Ken Vittum, the former interim town manager, who resigned when Morani took over in May 2019.

“That is an executive search service,” Morani said.

In its compensation, Berkley was paid $20,000 to find a new town manager. The group was also used for planning and zoning services, Morani said.

Roughly half of the $142,000 increase from 2018 to 2019 can be attributed to paying Berkley, Morani noted.

Still, he added, that jump is not a large increase “to me, from a municipal budget standpoint.”

Midwood Entertainment received the second highest amount of taxpayer dollars, $40,200, for providing performers for concerts, Morani said.

“That is a talent agency that was used for band procurements for the special events,” Morani said. “Some of that we got back in ticket sales.”

The Herald Courier and Washington County News obtained the records through a public records request for 1099 forms, which list non-employee compensation.

The following vendors rounded out the top five highest paid and the services they provided: