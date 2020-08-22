Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits

ABINGDON, Va. — The town of Abingdon paid private vendors and contractors $480,643 in 2019, a 42% increase of roughly $142,000 over the previous year’s $338,537.52, according to an analysis of tax records by the Bristol Herald Courier and Washington County News.
The highest-paid vendor, earning $76,683, was Berkley Investments, which provided a search that resulted in hiring current Town Manager Jimmy Morani. Berkley’s services also included the salary and housing for Ken Vittum, the former interim town manager, who resigned when Morani took over in May 2019.
“That is an executive search service,” Morani said.
In its compensation, Berkley was paid $20,000 to find a new town manager. The group was also used for planning and zoning services, Morani said.
Roughly half of the $142,000 increase from 2018 to 2019 can be attributed to paying Berkley, Morani noted.
Still, he added, that jump is not a large increase “to me, from a municipal budget standpoint.”
Midwood Entertainment received the second highest amount of taxpayer dollars, $40,200, for providing performers for concerts, Morani said.
“That is a talent agency that was used for band procurements for the special events,” Morani said. “Some of that we got back in ticket sales.”
The Herald Courier and Washington County News obtained the records through a public records request for 1099 forms, which list non-employee compensation.
The following vendors rounded out the top five highest paid and the services they provided:
Compass Media, $39,650, for tourism advertising. Of that, Morani said, 25 percent has been reimbursed by the state’s Virginia Tourism Corp.
EPR, P.C., $36,907, for consulting work in preparing the town’s comprehensive plan.
Express AV, $29,925, to provide sound and visual equipment for concerts, including Thursday Jams and Buskerfest.
For 2020, Morani said, expenditures are likely to be much lower in the calendar year’s 1099 tax forms. Spending has been curtailed since the coronavirus pandemic has sharply cut the town’s meals and lodging tax revenues this year, he said.
“The town has directed the department supervisors to hold back on any nonessential purchases until the fall, when the town receives proceeds from real estate and personal property taxes,” Morani said. “The town will be operating very frugally.”
For one, the town has canceled concerts because of the coronavirus concerns. And, for 2021, he said, the town will also curb expenses on staging concerts.
“The town is not going to be putting on these events next year,” he said.
In all, 76 private vendors and contractors received taxpayer dollars in 2019, which resulted in 1099 tax forms being distributed, compared to 64 vendors in 2018.
