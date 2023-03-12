ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia Highlands Festival’s Restaurant Week returns to Abingdon this week.

The event, which runs from March 17-26, invite foodies to celebrate and support the town’s eclectic food scene.

Festival events this year will be offered from March to September, said Ryan Henderson, president of the Virginia Highlands Festival.

“Abingdon Restaurant Week not only serves to bring folks to town by highlighting our amazing restaurant scene, but it is also a prelude to upcoming culinary events at this summer’s festival,” Henderson said in the statement.

Local restaurants and eateries are slated to feature a signature dish to tempt the taste buds. For example Bone Fire Smokehouse will offer Black Fort soup or a Smokehouse club sandwich with two sides.

Foresta features a grilled Miso glazed pork chop.

“Restaurant Week benefits all restaurants in the town,” said Foresta owner Zane Triplett, 33. “It’s a way to offer locals and offer items we wouldn’t have at all times.”

Visitors can also check out the giant platter at Greekos Grill & Café, offering lamb gyro, Greek chicken, served over a bed of seasoned rice with a Greek salad and sides.

Restaurant Week helps “bring in more people.” said Greekos owner Nustafa Ahmed.

Girl and the Raven is serving berry compote French toast with lemon zested whipped topping.

Participants in Restaurant Week include Abingdon Farmers Market, Anthony’s Desserts, Bone Fire Smokehouse, Foresta, Girl and the Raven, Greekos Grill & Cafe, The Peppermill, Rendezvous, Summers Roof and Cellar, Tumbling Creek Cider Co., White Birch Food & Juice and Wolf Hills Coffee.

For William Denton, owner of White Birch and one of the organizers of this year’s Restaurant week, the event provides an additional opportunity to promote Abingdon’s farm-to-fork culinary culture.

“I am delighted that White Birch is involved with Restaurant Week this year and pleased that we have such a range of restaurant and eateries represented,” Denton said in a written statement. “We have elevated fine dining to yummy sandwiches to dessert and drinks, and, most exciting, many of our signature dishes come from new businesses to the town of Abingdon.”

For more information: visitabingdonvirginia.com/highlights/abingdon-restaurant-week-2023