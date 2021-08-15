Abingdon officials say sports complex project ‘making progress’

“It will bring a new group of visitors into the community,” Morani said. “It will even further enhance the amenities that the town can offer. It will just expand what the town will offer — not only to residents but to visitors. And it’s going to be very good to the businesses, especially the town shops and the hotels.”

Grass and geese

Sod has been placed on the ballfields. Now, town officials are planning to meet “to determine that the sod is rooted and ready to hand over to the town to take over,” Vencill said.

“I think we’ve got a good plan for the transition for the field construction crew maintaining the turf and when it’s delegated to the town,” Vencill said. “We’ve planned for that.”

Trouble is, as many as 60 geese have been getting in the way — a “curious” problem, Vencill said.

This flock of migratory geese showed up in recent weeks. Now, plans are being made to find a “humane” way of scaring them away from the site — including coyote decoys, Vencill said.

“If that works, then that will be the only thing that we do,” he added.

If it doesn’t work, sound machines may be used to scare the birds away.