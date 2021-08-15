Abingdon officials say sports complex project ‘making progress’

ABINGDON, Va. — Fields are shaping up at the Abingdon Sports Complex as the summer rolls toward Labor Day.
“We’re making progress,” said Abingdon Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
“Things are on track,” Morani said. “A lot of people can’t really see what’s going on. You can see it from the interstate, but you can’t see it from in-town.”
Crews broke ground on the project in March after it had been in the planning stages for about five years.
“The weather has been very cooperative,” Morani said. “We have been able to stay on schedule. The contractors and the subcontractors have really done an outstanding job.”
Quesenberry’s of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, won the $7.6 million bid to construct four baseball diamonds, two soccer fields and one practice field plus outbuildings and a walking track.
“We’re feverishly trying to get all this stuff completed as fast as possible,” said Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb.
Recent additions
The long-awaited project just off Interstate 81’s Exit 17 near The Meadows got a financial shot in the arm this summer with a $2 million influx from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Abingdon Town Council recently approved adding that money to the project to pay for more lights along the soccer fields plus construction of a second concession/restroom facility.
“The lighting and that building pretty much complete the original concept,” Morani said. “It wasn’t necessary, but it’s really beneficial to have that.”
Quesenberry’s has now asked for an additional 60 days to complete these additions, he added.
“The base bid did not include the ballfield lighting as well as the concession stand and bathroom at the soccer fields,” Morani said.
These additions had been dropped from the project “because we were not within budget,” he said.
“We were over the allotted amount that we were going to spend. As it turns out, we’ve got this money, and we’ve allocated those additional funds,’ Morani said.
This concession building won’t be the only place to take a rest, Morani promised. There will be a concession stand and a bathroom in the center of all the ball diamonds, the town manager said.
The second floor of that main concession building, which also includes a press box for announcers and scorekeepers, is under construction, said Tyler Vencill, a town engineer.
Down on the ground, the parking lots have received a base-mix asphalt surface, Vencill said.
Morani expects the main sports complex project to be complete sometime next March and the majority of the project by the end of the year.
“It will bring a new group of visitors into the community,” Morani said. “It will even further enhance the amenities that the town can offer. It will just expand what the town will offer — not only to residents but to visitors. And it’s going to be very good to the businesses, especially the town shops and the hotels.”
Grass and geese
Sod has been placed on the ballfields. Now, town officials are planning to meet “to determine that the sod is rooted and ready to hand over to the town to take over,” Vencill said.
“I think we’ve got a good plan for the transition for the field construction crew maintaining the turf and when it’s delegated to the town,” Vencill said. “We’ve planned for that.”
Trouble is, as many as 60 geese have been getting in the way — a “curious” problem, Vencill said.
This flock of migratory geese showed up in recent weeks. Now, plans are being made to find a “humane” way of scaring them away from the site — including coyote decoys, Vencill said.
“If that works, then that will be the only thing that we do,” he added.
If it doesn’t work, sound machines may be used to scare the birds away.
“This is the first time that we’ve run into this kind of geese,” Vencill said. “They’re eating the grass seed. They potentially could cause an issue.”
Pump track
The main sports complex site spans 40 acres — with two acres added after the original project was designed, next to the Virginia Creeper Trail.
Today, that extra two acres has been set aside for a pump track — a group of obstacles for bicycles.
Essentially, the pump track is a bike track “with hills and lumps and bumps in it,” said Michael Surrett, a senior management assistant for Abingdon.
“Kids and teenagers and adults use them,” Surrett said. “You look at it like a skateboard park.”
Right now, the pump track is secondary to the main sports complex features, Morani said.
“We’re in the initial planning stages now to contract a pump track. In the near future, it will be a fabulous addition to the site,” he said.
“Our plan is to get the original build-out of the spots complex finished first. But we’re also looking at grants and sponsorships,” Morani said. “We’ve got a lot of interest from folks.”
Webb added: “We are aggressively trying to get donations for the bike park. The pump track will probably not be completed with the sports fields. But middle of next year would be my goal.”
More additions
Morani and Webb both hope to one day add batting cages to the complex, along with a playground and a basketball court.
Another element in the works is a splash pad — a water feature for young children. A donation fund has been spearheaded by members of Abingdon’s Rotary Club.
Estimated to cost about $100,000, this water feature is anticipated to be added in the spring of 2022 — after the ballfields are completed but before Memorial Day.
“The splash pad is in the design stage,” Morani said. “And our intent is to do that project separate from the sports complex contract.”
Teams to play
Morani expects several teams to play at the site next spring.
“Probably April is when we expect baseball to be played,” Morani said.
Currently, the town’s recreational department is working with teams for schedules, Morani said.
“We’ve gotten lots of calls,” the town manager said. “But we don’t want to reserve the teams for a tournament because there could be a bunch of bad weather, and then it could be delayed for a couple of weeks.”