Abingdon man to hike entire Appalachian Trail to raise $5K for Shriners

After coping with a disability from birth, Abingdon resident Brian Stanley knows the value of the care provided by Shriner’s hospitals. Stanley plans to help give back by hiking the Appalachian Trail from start to finish.

Stanley, who was born with a physically disabled left arm, will begin a solo hike of the entire Appalachian Trail on March 5 with the aim to inspire and raise money for children with disabilities.

A lifelong resident of the Abingdon area, Stanley is confident that by going out and achieving his own dreams, he will inspire others, who are overcoming a disability. He said he hopes to show that a disability does not define who you are, in spite of what many in society may think.

“I think it’s important for children to be able to see other people that are like them out there, making things happen, reaching for the stars,” Stanley said. “We can’t let a disability define us. I truly believe that society is already going to do that. We need to adapt and overcome, and if I can be an inspiration to just one child, I think that I will have accomplished my goal.”

As a member of the Shriners, Stanley hopes to bring the outdoors to children that may not have the ability to experience it for themselves. As he treks across the 14 states that make up the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine, he also has a goal to raise $5,000 for the Shiners Hospitals for Children.

“Our (the Shriners) motto is having fun helping kids, so we raise money for children,” Stanley said. “If a family has the inability to pay for services, we’ll (Shriners) cover that cost 100%. We accept patients from all over the world.”

Stanley will arrive at Amicalola Falls State Park in Downsville, Georgia, which holds the main approach that feeds into the Appalachian Trail (AT), on Friday, March 4. He will begin the hike to the trail Saturday, March 5.

“The way that works, you take the approach trail to the top, and then it’s like another 9 miles till you actually hit the AT,” Stanley said.

In the past, Stanley has hiked sections of the AT, including the majority of the trial in Virginia. In order to prepare for the hike, Stanley has gone on three to four weekly 15-mile hikes on various smaller trails with different terrains as well as working out in the gym. He is currently in California going on hikes in that region of the country.

“Actually preparing for this hike is usually about three or four days a week of doing 15-mile days on different terrain, whether it’s in a gym or if it’s on a trail,” Stanley said. “The most recent one I did was a couple of days ago, which was 15.4 miles on Mount Diablo here in California.”

Aside from going on trails in California, Stanley has also been figuring out logistics such as resupply drop-off locations for items such as food, anti-inflammatory foot cream, and shoes. He has also spent time researching the best map for the AT and which GPS app to use.

“I’m going to be taking a paper map, and I’m also going to be using an online GPS service which should pinpoint me, or put me in the right direction,” he said.

Stanley pointed out that if all else fails, when it comes to the AT, you are never truly alone. He has prepared a sign that on one side says AT hiker to town, and the other side says AT hiker to the trail, for when he has to hitchhike.

“During an AT hike, some of the towns are out of the way, so I have to hitchhike from the trail to a grocery store or a dollar store to go resupply,” Stanley said. “The nice thing about the AT is there’s usually always somebody around. You’re never that far away from civilization.”

As Stanley prepares to set out on his journey this week, he shared some advice for others who want to start exploring the various trails in the Tri-Cities region.

“Start off slow, start off light, and take as many pictures as you can,” he said.

Stanley will be on the AT for five to seven months. He will be uploading biweekly videos of his journey on the AT to his YouTube channel, “Outdoors with Brian, the Hiking Shriner,” and posting images to his Instagram, as well as sending pictures to Shriners International, who will be documenting his journey.