Abingdon man faces two charges of first-degree murder in shootings

BRISTOL, Va. — A Washington County home — described by authorities as a nuisance residence often plagued with arguments — was the scene of two fatal shootings Thursday that resulted in the arrest of a former Georgia man.

Albert Lee Ricketson, 29, of Abingdon, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Previously of the Brunswick, Georgia area, Ricketson has a 38-page criminal history, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.

At about 6 a.m. Thursday, Washington County central dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 14000 block of Peaceful Valley Road, between Bristol and Abingdon.

Andis said several WCSO deputies and Virginia State Police troopers rushed to the scene, a single-family residence.

“They encountered a male subject standing near the front door of the residence armed with a handgun,” Andis said. “They encountered him, ended up taking him into custody.”

Although Andis described the scene as “firearm-to-firearm,” the man complied with officer orders, dropped his weapon and was arrested without incident.

The responding officers then went into the home and discovered that two people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Misty Dawn Bishop, 38, of Bristol, Virginia, and Trevor Alexander Sweat, 24, of Bristol, Tennessee, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsies to confirm the cause of death.