Abingdon man faces two charges of first-degree murder in shootings

BRISTOL, Va. — A Washington County home — described by authorities as a nuisance residence often plagued with arguments — was the scene of two fatal shootings Thursday that resulted in the arrest of a former Georgia man.
Albert Lee Ricketson, 29, of Abingdon, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Previously of the Brunswick, Georgia area, Ricketson has a 38-page criminal history, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.
At about 6 a.m. Thursday, Washington County central dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 14000 block of Peaceful Valley Road, between Bristol and Abingdon.
Andis said several WCSO deputies and Virginia State Police troopers rushed to the scene, a single-family residence.
“They encountered a male subject standing near the front door of the residence armed with a handgun,” Andis said. “They encountered him, ended up taking him into custody.”
Although Andis described the scene as “firearm-to-firearm,” the man complied with officer orders, dropped his weapon and was arrested without incident.
The responding officers then went into the home and discovered that two people were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Misty Dawn Bishop, 38, of Bristol, Virginia, and Trevor Alexander Sweat, 24, of Bristol, Tennessee, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsies to confirm the cause of death.
The relationship between the shooting victims and Ricketson was not known late Thursday.
During the shootings, Andis said Ricketson “engaged” with a teenage boy that suffered a bite to his forearm. He was treated at the scene.
The teenager, 16-year-old Michael Bishop, told the Bristol Herald Courier that he was Misty Bishop’s son and was in the house when she and her boyfriend, Sweat, were shot. The teen was sitting on the side of the road across from the shooting scene.
Andis confirmed that the two shooting victims were boyfriend and girlfriend.
The 16-year-old said he tried to stop Ricketson by hitting and grabbing him. Even after the man bit him, Michael Bishop said he wouldn’t let go. On Thursday morning while deputies investigated the scene, he still wore a white cloth bandage over the wound on his arm and dried blood was visible.
Bishop said he’s lived in the house since he was 6 years old and arguments were frequent.
“It’s called Peaceful Valley Road, our house is the only one that’s not peaceful,” Bishop said.
Andis confirmed that officers often visited the home, which is in a typically “peaceful” community.
“It has been what you would refer to as a nuisance house,” Andis said.
The sheriff said other residents of the home, including adults and juveniles, have been placed in the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services. Multiple people lived in the home.
Ricketson has a criminal history and pending charges in multiple states.
Back in June, Ricketson was charged with felon in possession of ammunition, according to Washington County General District Court records. That case is set for Nov. 18. He also has pending shoplifting and driving with a revoked license charges in Washington County.
In 2019, police in Jacksonville, North Carolina, also arrested Ricketson. He was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen property and has a pending court date of Oct. 22. In addition, he has criminal convictions in Georgia and Tennessee.
He is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531
