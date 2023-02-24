ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon, Virginia man faces drug charges after authorities seized a substantial quantity of methamphetamine.

Sterling Van Ellison, 61, is charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, according to a written statement.

In the statement Washington County, Va. Sheriff Blake Andis referred to the seizure as the largest in Abingdon history.

“This is the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the Town of Abingdon within modern times,” Andis said. “This is a lot of dope that won’t be dealt in our communities.”

Ellison is in federal custody after a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation composed of the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Virginia State Police searched his vehicles and residence seizing around 12 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, $45,000 in cash and $15,000 in stolen property, according to the statement.

Ellison is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.