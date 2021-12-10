Abingdon man admits to stealing mail

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man who authorities say stole hundreds of pieces of mail from over 100 different addresses, including a check he altered and cashed at a local bank, pleaded guilty Thursday to related charges.

Bradley Alan Wolfe, 38, admitted to possessing mail that he stole from residential mailboxes in the Abingdon area in March, April and September, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Items taken included multiple packages, cash, a U.S. passport, and checks ranging from a couple hundred dollars to thousands of dollars. The release says Wolfe altered one of the checks by replacing the payee’s name with his own and cashed the check at Eastman Credit Union in Abingdon for $4,890.