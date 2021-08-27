Abingdon Main Street reorganizes with Barter actress as new president

ABINGDON, Va. — Hannah Ingram promises a new chapter for the Abingdon Main Street program.
This longtime Barter Theatre actress is the board president of the newly organized Abingdon Main Street Alliance (AMSA).
The alliance focuses on “celebrating community character,” said Ingram.
Since 1985, the Virginia Main Street program has worked with towns and cities across the Old Dominion, including Bristol, Marion, St. Paul, Tazewell, Wytheville, Radford and Galax.
Today, Abingdon is one of 30 members of the program.
Virginia Main Street helps infuse new ideas into old downtowns, focusing on architecture and activities.
“It offers all sorts of benefits,” including training, support and networking, Ingram said.
The Abingdon Main Street program has survived a string of directors since 2007 and is now headed by an executive director, Nicole Childress.
Generally, AMSA’s service area runs along Main Street in Abingdon but also includes some adjacent corridors, including Park Street, Plumb Alley and Depot Square.
The local alliance is under the umbrella of the National Main Street program.
The new board formed in the wake of the coronavirus in 2020 — and, in turn, when Abingdon’s tourism department was downsized.
Along the way, Ingram said, “We recognize there are so many different ways that our community can work together.”
The alliance now has plans to establish a public art project, Ingram said.
In the transition, with the new board, Ingram said the program has increased plans for First Fridays — a monthly evening event that celebrates art, music and local businesses.
It also has plans in 2022 to resurrect some Abingdon town events that were dropped by the town, including Buskerfest, January Jams and Thursday Jams,
January Jams will be renamed Winter Jams, and Thursday Jams will be renamed “Summer Jams,” said Childress, who became executive director in December 2019.
“We felt like these were real cornerstone events for the community,” said Childress. “And we felt like they were too important to disappear.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | @BHC_Tennis