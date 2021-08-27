Abingdon Main Street reorganizes with Barter actress as new president

ABINGDON, Va. — Hannah Ingram promises a new chapter for the Abingdon Main Street program.

This longtime Barter Theatre actress is the board president of the newly organized Abingdon Main Street Alliance (AMSA).

The alliance focuses on “celebrating community character,” said Ingram.

Since 1985, the Virginia Main Street program has worked with towns and cities across the Old Dominion, including Bristol, Marion, St. Paul, Tazewell, Wytheville, Radford and Galax.

Today, Abingdon is one of 30 members of the program.

Virginia Main Street helps infuse new ideas into old downtowns, focusing on architecture and activities.

“It offers all sorts of benefits,” including training, support and networking, Ingram said.

The Abingdon Main Street program has survived a string of directors since 2007 and is now headed by an executive director, Nicole Childress.

Generally, AMSA’s service area runs along Main Street in Abingdon but also includes some adjacent corridors, including Park Street, Plumb Alley and Depot Square.

The local alliance is under the umbrella of the National Main Street program.