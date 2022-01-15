Abingdon hosts its annual MLK Jr. celebration

Dozens marched Saturday through downtown Abingdon to remember civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Every year, on the weekend before his birthday, the Appalachian Peace Education Center hosts a celebration of King’s life and work. In the past, marchers gathered at Charles Wesley United Methodist Church on Main Street and walked to Abingdon United Methodist Church for speeches and music. More than 100 people often attend the event, which is one of the longest continuously held King celebrations in the Mountain Empire.

On Saturday, however, APEC turned the march around. Dozens still attended the rally and march.

Since APEC did not want a big crowd to gather inside the two churches, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the marchers started at the Farmers Market. Several board members, including Buckey Boone, who led the event, as well as Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez, spoke during a brief rally at the Farmers Market.

This year’s theme was King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, which he made during a march in Washington, D.C., in 1963.

After the rally, the marchers walked up Main Street through downtown to St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Members at the church provided gatherers with hot chocolate.

A virtual celebration can be found on the Appalachian Peace Education Center’s Facebook page, similar to last year’s celebration, which was also affected by COVID-19. Gatherers on Saturday wore masks and generally practiced social distancing.

Video from the rally and the march can also be found on the organization’s Facebook page for those that missed the event.